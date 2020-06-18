Motley Crue and Def Leppard Dream Set Lists: Roundtable

Motley Crue and Def Leppard's massive stadium tour was supposed to kick off tonight, so we asked four of our writers to come up with dream set lists for each band.

Postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shows were supposed to be Motley Crue's return from a four-and-a-half year retirement. The tour, which also includes Poison and Joan Jett, plans to hit the road in 2021.

When the band do return, it may be a challenge deciding which songs to play. During an interview announcing the original tour plans, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott revealed that both acts would be performing 90-minute sets. That's not a lot of time to work with, considering the two groups are responsible for a half dozen of the biggest albums of the '80s.

With between-song banter, guitar solos and, in Tommy Lee's case, drum-based stunt shows, there's zero chance an audience would actually get 90 minutes of songs during a 90-minute set. But we're living in a fantasy world for this exercise, so here are our dream Motley Crue and Def Leppard set lists.

1. What's your dream Motley Crue set list?

Matthew Wilkening: Obviously, the majority of Motley Crue's set list should be devoted to songs from the five studio albums they released in the '80s. But there's a couple of highlights worth revisiting from their next 30 years together. What would really be fun is to hear original singer Vince Neil tackle a track or two from the one album the band released without him. "Hooligan's Holiday" was Motley Crue's single and the song that probably fits the classic lineup most naturally, but what fun is that? Let's hear them tear into "Smoke the Sky" and use whatever's left of the 90-minute set to let Mick Mars solo over the outro groove of "Droppin' Like Flies."

1. "Shout at the Devil" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

2. "Wild Side" (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

3. "Live Wire" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

4. "1st Band on the Moon' (from New Tattoo, 2000)

5. " Smokin' in the Boys Room" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

6. "Saints of Los Angeles" (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)

7. "Take Me to the Top" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

8. " Looks That Kill" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

9. "Tonight (We Need a Lover)" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

10. " All in the Name Of..." (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

11. "Starry Eyes" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

12. "Bastard" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

13. "Helter Skelter" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

14. "Red Hot" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

15. "Too Young to Fall in Love" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

16. "Girls, Girls, Girls" (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

17. "Use It or Lose It" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

18. "Louder Than Hell" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

19. "Dr. Feelgood" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

20. " "Smoke the Sky" / "Droppin' Like Flies (outro)" (from Motley Crue, 1994)

21. "Primal Scream" (from Decade of Decadence, 1991)

22. "Kickstart My Heart" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

23. "Home Sweet Home" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Watch Motley Crue Play 'Smoke the Sky'

Michael Christopher: Much like “Start Me Up” by the Rolling Stones, it just feels right for Motley Crue to launch a show with “Kickstart My Heart.” They haven’t opened with it in a decade, and the Stadium Tour is the perfect time to bring this fist-pumping sing-along back to the forefront instead of burying it deep into the set. The band says the main impetus for reuniting in the first place was the demand from all the new fans who discovered them from the Netflix biopic The Dirt. That’s all well and good, but it angered some old-school devotees who shelled out big bucks for the Final Tour just five years ago. What better way to apologize, and reward their longtime dedication, than by dusting off some rarities? They can be sprinkled into the set in a way that never loses the attention of casual fans looking for the hits. The short and punkish “Anybody Out There?” from Generation Swine is a solid replacement for the band's tired “Anarchy in the U.K.” cover, while the Shout at the Devil deep cut “Knock ‘Em Dead Kid” hasn’t been played in 20 years. Adding in the John Corabi-era single “Hooligan’s Holiday” would be absolutely bonkers and – hear me out – could even open the door for him to jump onstage here and there to perform it alongside Vince Neil. Finally, the criminally underrated B-side “Toast of the Town” is a great way to begin the encore before saying goodnight with perennial closer “Home Sweet Home.”

1. "Kickstart My Heart" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

2. "Live Wire" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

3. "Girls, Girls, Girls" (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

4. "Primal Scream" (from Decade of Decadence, 1991)

5. "Looks That Kill" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

6. "Smokin’ in the Boys Room" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

7. "Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

8. "Piece of Your Action" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

9. "Too Young to Fall in Love" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

10. "Anybody Out There?" (from Generation Swine, 1997)

11. "Saints of Los Angeles" (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)

12. "Wild Side" (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

13. "Ten Seconds to Love" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

14. "Louder Than Hell" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

15. "Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

16. "Dr. Feelgood" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

17. "Hooligan’s Holiday" (from Motley Crue, 1995)

18. "Shout at the Devil" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

19. "If I Die Tomorrow" (from Red, White & Crue, 2005)

20. "Too Fast for Love" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

21. "Helter Skelter" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

Encore:

22. "Toast of the Town" (1981 b-side)

23. "Home Sweet Home" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Ken Kelley: Fans are going to have to keep in mind that both of these bands, regardless of whether they play last or second-to-last on any given evening, are part of a four- or five-group bill. That’s a lot of music for a stadium full of people, many of whom can’t go five minutes without looking at their phones. So this tour will be all about efficiency. The goal is to cram as many hits into 90 minutes as possible. In the Crue’s case, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they focused on the classic songs included on The Dirt soundtrack, since it’s the success of that biopic that help spark the reunion.

1. "Dr. Feelgood" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

2. "Same Old Situation (S.O.S.)" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

3. "The Dirt" (2019 single)

4. "Red Hot" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

5. "Wild Side" (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

6. "Looks That Kill" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

7. "Take Me To The Top" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

8. "Bastard" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

9. "Helter Skelter" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

10. "Too Young To Fall In Love" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

11. "Ten Seconds To Love" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

12. "Piece of Your Action" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

13. "Primal Scream" (from Decade of Decadence, 1991)

14. "Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

15. "On With The Show" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

16. "Public Enemy #1" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

17. "Smokin’ In The Boys Room" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

18. "Shout At The Devil" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

19. "Girls, Girls, Girls" (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

20. "Live Wire" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

21. "Home Sweet Home" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

22. "Kickstart My Heart" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

Watch Motley Crue Play 'Primal Scream'

Eric Haggard: In addition to the must-have hits from the band's classic '80s albums, time should be made for lesser-known songs that should have been massive. At the top of that list is “Red Hot," which deserves to be a permanent staple of their live set. There's also a couple of tracks from 2000's New Tattoo, which is underrated and most likely the last classic Crue album we will ever get.

1. "Wild Side" (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

2. "Primal Scream" (from Decade of Decadence, 1991)

3. "Looks That Kill" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

4. "Public Enemy #1" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

5. "Without You" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

6. "Smokin' in the Boys Room" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

7. "Red Hot" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

8. "Raise Your Hands to Rock" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

9. "Piece of Your Action" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

10. "In the Beginning" / "Shout at the Devil" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

11. "Knock 'Em Dead, Kid" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

12. "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

13. "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

14. "Dr. Feelgood" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

15. "Hell on High Heels" (from New Tattoo, 2000)

16. "1st Band on the Moon" (from New Tattoo, 2000)

17. "Tonight (We Need a Lover)" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

18. "Girls, Girls, Girls" (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

19. "Helter Skelter" (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

20. "Live Wire" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

21. "On with the Show" (from Too Fast for Love, 1981)

22. "Home Sweet Home" (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

23. "Kickstart My Heart" (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

2. What's your dream Def Leppard set list?

Wilkening: Just like with Motley Crue, the '80s anthems should do most of the heavy lifting. Def Leppard have done themselves proud with their post-commercial prime albums, maintaining a high level of quality while steadily expanding their range and exploring new sounds. Las Vegas residences are typically the place to celebrate the underappreciated corners of a band's catalog, but there's time to shine a light on a few recent gems here.

1. "Stagefright" (from Pyromania, 1983)

2. "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" (from Pyromania, 1983)

3. "Rocket" (from Hysteria, 1987)

4. "Let It Go" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

5. "Wasted" (from On Through the Night, 1980)

6. "Too Late for Love" (from Pyromania, 1983)

7. "Foolin'" (from Pyromania, 1983)

8. "Animal" (from Hysteria, 1987)

9. "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (from Hysteria, 1987)

10. "Hysteria" (from Hysteria, 1987)

11. "Run Riot" (from Hysteria, 1987)

12. "Energized" (from Def Leppard, 2015)

13. "Let's Get Rocked" (from Adrenalize, 1992)

14. "Bringin' On the Heartbreak" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

14. "High 'n' Dry (Saturday Night)" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

15. "Promises" (from Euphoria, 1999)

16. "White Lightning" (from Adrenalize, 1992)

17. "Hello America" (from On Through the Night, 1980)

18. "Photograph" (from Pyromania, 1983)

19. "Rock of Ages" (from Pyromania, 1983)

Watch Def Leppard Perform 'Promises'

Christopher: Def Leppard have never been afraid to mix up their set lists, but the challenge to please both the fans and themselves each night must be maddening. We’re talking about a band that's released 18 singles – most of them gigantic hits – over the course of just three albums in Pyromania, Hysteria and Adrenalize. Surprisingly, they’ve shied away for the most part from kicking off with their most obvious opener, “Let’s Get Rocked,” since it was released in 1992, making it a good choice after all these years to fill that slot. Freshening up the ballad portion of the set with the often-overlooked “Stand Up (Kick Love Into Motion)” would also be a wise move. To celebrate the group’s rougher New Wave of British Heavy Metal days, let's dust off “Lady Strange," as well as early riff-centric tracks “Wasted” and “High ‘n’ Dry (Saturday Night).”

1. "Let’s Get Rocked" (from Adrenalize, 1992)

2. "High ‘n’ Dry (Saturday Night)" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

3. "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" (from Pyromania, 1983)

4. "Armageddon It" (from Hysteria, 1987)

5. "Foolin’" (from Pyromania, 1983)

6. "Animal" (from Hysteria, 1987)

7. "Wasted" (from On Through the Night, 1980)

8. "Rocket" (from Hysteria, 1987)

9. "Rock of Ages" (from Pyromania, 1983)

10. "Love Bites" (from Hysteria, 1987)

11. "Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)" (from Adrenalize, 1992)

12. "Hysteria" (from Hysteria, 1987)

13. "Two Steps Behind (Acoustic)" (from Retro Active, 1993)

14. "Lady Strange" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

15. "Promises" (from Euphoria, 1999)

16. "Too Late for Love" (from Pyromania, 1983)

Encore:

17. "Pour Some Sugar on Me" (from Hysteria, 1987)

18. "Bringin’ on the Heartbreak" / "Switch 625" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

19. "Photograph" (from Pyromania, 1983)

Kelley: Def Leppard’s set is also heavy on hits, but I’ve thrown in two post-Adrenalize songs, including "Work It Out," from 1996's daring formula-breaker Slang, and the sublime "Promises" from 1999's Euphoria. The group has always placed a high importance on celebrating the artists that influenced them, so let's make time for their great cover of Badfinger’s “No Matter What,” which was included on their 2006 covers album Yeah!.



1. "Let’s Get Rocked" (From Adrenalize, 1992)

2. "Photograph" (from Pyromania, 1983)

3. "Women" (from Hysteria, 1987)

4. "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" (From Adrenalize, 1992)

5. "Promises" (from Euphoria, 1999)

6. "Foolin'" (from Pyromania, 1983)

7. "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" (from Pyromania, 1983)

8. "Bringin' on the Heartbreak" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

9. "Love Bites" (from Hysteria, 1987)

10. "Work It Out" (from Slang, 1996)

11. "No Matter What" (Badfinger cover)

12. "Excitable" (from Hysteria, 1987)

13. "Hysteria" (from Hysteria, 1987)

14. "Rocket" (from Hysteria, 1987)

15. "Armageddon It" (from Hysteria, 1987)

16. "Two Steps Behind (Acoustic)" (from Retro Active, 1993)

17. "Rock of Ages" (from Pyromania, 1983)

18. "Animal" (from Hysteria, 1987)

19. "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (from Hysteria, 1987)

Watch Def Leppard Perform 'Work It Out'

Haggard: Obviously, Hysteria and Pyromania dominate this list. Another priority was including several tracks from Adrenalize, an underrated album with some very stadium-worthy tracks. "Long Long Way to Go," from 2002's X, is the only song from the past two decades. It's not that Def Leppard's post-prime material isn't good, it's just a matter of focusing on the songs that a stadium full of fans will all enjoy together.

1. "Animal" (from Hysteria, 1987)

2. "Armageddon It" (from Hysteria, 1987)

3. "Lets Get Rocked" (from Adrenalize, 1992)

4. "Foolin'" (from Pyromania, 1983)

5. "High 'n’ Dry (Saturday Night)" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

6. "Bringin' on the Heartache" (from High 'n' Dry, 1981)

7. Heaven Is" (from Adrenalize, 1992)

8. "Love Bites" (from Hysteria, 1987)

9. "Billy's Got a Gun" (from Pyromania, 1983)

10. "Action! Not Words" (from Pyromania, 1983)

11. "Rocket" (from Hysteria, 1987)

12. "Run Riot" (from Hysteria, 1987)

13. "Love and Affection" (from Hysteria, 1987)

14. "Long Long Way to Go" (from X, 2002)

15. "Hysteria" (from Hysteria, 1987)

16. "Make Love Like a Man" (from Adrenalize, 1992)

17. "Pour Some Sugar on Me" (from Hysteria, 1987)

18. "Photograph" (from Pyromania, 1983)

19. "Rock of Ages" (from Pyromania, 1983)