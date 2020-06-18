Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce 2021 Dates and Refund Policy

Motley Crue announced the rescheduled 2021 dates — and refund policy — for their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

The 31-show trek, which was postponed from summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to launch June 19 in Nashville and wrap Sept. 12 in San Diego. It's unclear from Motley Crue's rerouting-announcement tweet if venues will remain the same from the 2020 dates.

"All tickets will be honored for the new dates," the band wrote. "If you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit http://livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!"

You can see the rescheduled dates below.

The bands announced the all-star jaunt last December with a video featuring Motley Crue blowing up the "Cessation of Touring Agreement" they signed at a 2014 press conference announcing their supposed final tour.

Drummer Tommy Lee recently enthused that Motley Crue's stage production for the tour would have been "fucking ridiculous," elaborating on the band's extensive preparation.

"We were just about to start [rehearsing]," Lee told Knotfest.com. "We were gonna start at the beginning of May, rehearse everything, get the production and everything ready, all of May. ... We would have been in Miami right now rehearsing in the stadium — we had locked out five days in the stadium to rehearse."

Lee teased the expanded possibilities of their live show in shifting from arenas to "fucking ginormous" stadiums. He also hyped the eventual atmosphere of a post-pandemic live set. "I want to be onstage, when that day comes and it's okay for a fucking stadium to be filled with people going fucking crazy for the first time," he said. "Because that energy? Can you imagine?"

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett 2021 North American Tour

June 19 — Nashville

June 21 — Cincinnati

June 24 — Charlotte, N.C.

June 26 — Miami

June 27 — Orlando, Fla.

July 3 — Cleveland

July 6 — St. Louis

July 8 — Minneapolis

July 10 — Detroit

July 13 — Philadelphia

July 15 — Flushing, N.Y.

July 17 — Boston

July 18 — Boston

July 20 — Hershey, Pa.

July 22 — Pittsburgh

Aug. 7 — Jacksonville, Fla.

Aug. 9 — Washington D.C.

Aug.12 — Buffalo, N.Y.

Aug. 15 — Atlanta

Aug. 17 — Houston

Aug. 20 — San Antonio

Aug. 22 — Arlington, Texas

Aug. 24 — Kansas City, Mo.

Aug. 26 — Denver

Aug. 28 — Milwaukee

Aug. 29 — Chicago

Sept. 3 — Phoenix

Sept. 4 — Los Angeles

Sept. 7 — Seattle

Sept. 10 — San Francisco

Sept. 12 — San Diego