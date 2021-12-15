The 10 Most Metal Christmas Traditions

A lot of old holiday traditions are surprisingly metal. Rosy-cheeked Santas, shining baubles and gingerbread houses evoke heartwarming merriment during the holiday season, but what’s Christmas without some blood and a few demons?

Most people would say that is sacrilegious, but in reality, demonic yuletide traditions date back thousands of years. So when you cuddle up with friends and family for a fireside story on Christmas Eve, regale them with these tales of goblins, devils and drunks.

Most Metal Christmas Traditions

