The '80s saw the emergence of hard rock and metal, bolstered by a new format -- the music video. The arrival of MTV provided a visual outlet unlike anything that had come before it, making the rock stars of the day even more familiar and visible to their adoring fans. Here we pay homage to that era with the 30 Most Epic '80s Rock + Metal Music Videos.

Though hard rock was prominent during the preceding decade, metal was still evolving and emerging as a somewhat new genre as the '80s arrived. By the time the '80s were over, metal was about as popular and mainstream as it had ever been, due in part to the demand for the music videos that put these acts on the map.

With this list, we'll take you back to an era of ripped, stone-washed jeans, big hair, black leather and some really great music. Reflect and enjoy the 30 Most Epic '80s Rock + Metal Music Videos below.