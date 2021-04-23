The 8 Most Controversial TV Performances in Rock + Metal

Being invited to play live on television is a sure sign for a band that their career is taking off.

Televised musical performances have been a thing for decades now. The Ed Sullivan Show was a popular one that began broadcasting in 1948, but they didn't always go as planned.

According to the show's website, Sullivan initially refused to book Elvis Presley as a performer due to the controversy over his onstage "dance moves," but he eventually gave in after a competitor had the rocker play.

Needless to say, the gyrations ensued, but the show got good ratings because of 'em.

If sexy dancing had Sullivan worried, he and other television hosts had no idea what was to come with the rebellious bands toward the end of the '60s, especially the Doors.

Fast forward some years and you have "the most dangerous band in the world" set to play a show at the Ritz in New York, which was broadcasted by MTV. Hint — their red-headed, bandana-wearing frontman had a bit of a reputation for being maniacal onstage.

Yep, you guessed it: Guns N' Roses.

There were some other MTV performances later on that are listed below, but things tended to get interesting pretty often on Saturday Night Live. Fear? Rage? We're looking at you both.

So, we've compiled a list of controversial television performances by musical artists — ones that could've gotten them into trouble with the networks for either not following the rules or just acting flat-out reckless.

We think Rose Tattoo put it rather simply — "nice boys don't play rock 'n' roll." Check out the list below.