Moreland and Red Sox Walk-Off with a 5-3 Win [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox took 2 out of 3 games from the Toronto Blue Jays, thanks to Mich Moreland's 2 homers including a walk-off 2 run homer with 2 out into the Monster seats as the Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 5-3 on Sunday afternoon, August 9th.

Moreland was 2-4, driving in 3 runs. His solo shot in the 2nd inning to center gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead, and his 2 run homer in the 9th was his 4th career walk-off. He's homered in 3 of his last 4 games and lead the Red Sox with 6 homers and 12 runs batted in.

Nathan Eovaldi started on the mound for Boston and he gave the Red Sox bullpen a much needed break, going 6 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He didn't walk a batter and matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. Unfortunately, he ended up with a no-decision.

Josh Osich pitched the 7th, Austin Brice the 8th and Matt Barnes pitched the 9th picking up his 1st win of the season. He's now 1-1.

The Red Sox relief corp has allowed 3 runs in 18.0 innings pitched in the Red Sox last 4 games.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a solo homer in the 6th inning, to tie the score at 3-3. It was his 2nd homer of the season.

Matt Shoemaker went 6.0 innings allowiing 3 hits and 3 runs, 2 earned. He didn't walk a batter and struck out 6.

Cavan Biggio was 1-3 with his 4th homer. Bo Bichette was 1-4 with his 2nd homer.

Boston is now 6-9 while Toronto is 5-8. The Red Sox open a 3 game series on Monday at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. The pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.