More Rental Assistance Coming to Maine’s Tenants

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new emergency rental assistance program designed to help Maine tenants has started accepting applications. MaineHousing said the program launched on Monday.

The agency is overseeing the program, which is funded by the federal coronavirus stimulus package that passed in December.

MaineHousing says the stimulus package provided $200 million in rental assistance funding to the state.

Get our free mobile app

The agency said the program allows applicants to apply for rent and utilities owed back to March 13, 2020.