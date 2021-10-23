Police say a 33-year-old Moncton man died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night while walking along the Trans-Canada Highway below Scoudouc, N.B.

RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 2 near the Scoudouc exit around 8:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Marc Belliveau of the Sackville RCMP Detachment. The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man from Moncton, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Belliveau said. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Moncton was closed for several hours Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing by the Southeast District RCMP.

