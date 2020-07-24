MLB Baseball Playoffs Expand – Do the Red Sox Have a Chance? [POLL]

Just hours before the start of the 60 game summer season on Thursday, July 23rd it was announced that Major League Baseball was expanding its playoffs, going from 10 teams to 16 teams. In other words 8 teams from both the American and National League will qualify for the playoffs in 2020

The 1st round matchups will be the Best of 3 series with all 3 games played in the higher seed's ballpark.

From there, the Division Round will be a Best of 5, and the League Championship Series and World Series will be Best of 7.

So, with the playoffs expanding, and the Red Sox starting play tonight, Friday, July 24th it's time to check in .

Tune in Friday night to 101.9 The Rock for Red Sox baseball with the pregame starting at 6:30 and 1st pitch at 7:30. The Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles with Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Red Sox.