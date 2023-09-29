Miscommunication at Rockland McDonald’s Leads to Hilarious Order

Sometimes, after a long day, all we crave is a quick and easy meal—a pick-me-up burger to tide us over until dinner. I've found myself in this situation many times, and McDonald’s has often been a reliable go-to option.

However, this time, things took an unexpected turn.

Get our free mobile app

On the night of Wednesday, September 27th, a Facebook user named Pam shared a status update along with a couple of photos of the burger she had just ordered—or shall we say, attempted to order.

What she received was far from what she had in mind: a slice of cheese and an overwhelming mound of diced onions sandwiched between two burger buns. Not exactly her desired choice.

Went to Rockland McDonald’s tonight and ordered a hamburger. Ask for just onions on it and this is what they did. They are so disrespectful to their customers . I can’t believe a manager was the one that cook the food and gave it to me this way. please feel free to share this because I’m sure they’re doing it to more than just me.

In her Facebook post, Pam detailed how she requested “just onions on it,” and this is what the McDonald’s outlet decided to do—quite literally.

Understandably, Pam was upset, and I completely understand her frustration. We simply want to receive what we originally intended to order. Additionally, if I'm spending my money on something, I don’t want that money to be mishandled.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

But let's face it, as bizarre as this situation is, it's hard not to find humor in it, right? It's almost like a scene straight out of a comedy movie. I couldn't help but wonder if the recent end of the writers' strike on Wednesday had anything to do with this.

Customer Reviews for the Worst-Rated McDonald's in America The McDonald's at 22333 E 9 Mile Rd. St. Clair Shores, Michigan, has the worst ratings of any McDonald's in America according to a new study by ScrapeHero . Here are some customer reviews from Google.

Top Rated Yelp Restaurants In Rockland We've put together a list of some of the best restaurants in Rockland, according to Yelp reviews. Keep in mind that some of these establishments are seasonal and they may still have COVID-19 safety protocols in place.