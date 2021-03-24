Mild Flu Season in Maine
Maine health officials say all of the precautions aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus have likely contributed to a mild flu season.
There have been only three hospitalizations and no deaths among the 136 influenza cases recorded so far, according to the Maine CDC.
The Portland Press Herald reports that last year at this point, the state had already had 36 flu-related deaths, 494 hospitalizations and 10,000 confirmed cases.
Over the last five years, influenza-related deaths in Maine have ranged from 29 to 82 per year.
