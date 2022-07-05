Mike Wolfe From American Pickers in Bar Harbor

If you are a fan of the TV show American Pickers on the History Channel and you were in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, you might be excused for doing a double-take. But it really was Mike Wolfe.

Wolfe was in Bar Harbor along with his dog Franny and they stopped in at Bark Harbor.

Photo Gale Abbott - Bark Harbor Photo Gale Abbott - Bark Harbor loading...

Summertime brings celebrity sightings to Downeast Maine. If you snap a photo of a celebrity and want to share it, please email the photo with the who, what, where, and when to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com.

