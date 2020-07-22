Mick Jagger Says Next Rolling Stones Album ‘Sounds Pretty Good’

Mick Jagger has updated fans on the Rolling Stones' next album, noting that they still need some time to finish the material they've been working on.

“Don’t hold you breath!” he jokingly told the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show when asked about the songs. "We recorded a bunch of tracks at the same time we did ["Living in a Ghost Town"] ... actually I’ve been finishing off the vocals and some other instruments on them, and doing some mixes on them. So I’m working on it."

He added that the band needs to "get together and do a couple more sessions" before it reaches the finish line. "We’re not really gonna get together right now," he said. "But it sounds good, what we’ve already done — [it] sounds pretty good to me."

The frontman was promoting the Rolling Stones' newly released, previously unheard song "Scarlet," a collaboration with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The track appears on the band's upcoming Goats Head Soup box set, which follows their April single "Living in a Ghost Town."

"My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session," Keith Richards said of "Scarlet" in a statement. "They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.‘’

The Deluxe Edition of the box set, out Sept. 4, features two other previously unheard songs, "Criss Cross" and "All the Rage," along with seven instrumentals and alternative mixes.