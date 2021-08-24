Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Honor Charlie Watts With Pictures

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards each paid tribute to Charlie Watts with pictures in their first social media posts since the drummer’s death.

Jagger opted for a recent image of Watts, sitting behind his drum kit and laughing. Richards went another route, posting a picture of Watts’ drum kit in front of a black background with a sign hanging from one of the stands reading “Closed.”

Both of the images can be seen below.

Following a similar pattern, the official Rolling Stones website has been changed to only show an image of the late drummer. Likewise, Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood updated his personal website with an image of himself alongside Watts.

The drummers’ death was confirmed earlier today via a statement from the band’s publicist.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” the statement read. “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Watts’ death has resulted in an outpouring of tributes from fellow rock stars.

Elton John called him “the ultimate drummer,” Kiss’ Paul Stanley described him as “one of the true timeless icons,” while Metallica’s Lars Ulrich thanked Watts for “inspiring every single rock ‘n’ roll drummer on this planet."

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney recorded a short video remembering Watts as a “beautiful man” who he "always loved." “Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock,” the former Beatle proclaimed.