Mick Jagger Says He Crashed Nashville Bachelorette Party

Alice Cooper once bragged about going to church incognito, but Mick Jagger has set out to one-up him on the Rolling Stones' current tour by crashing bachelorette parties and showing up to dive bars unannounced.

The 78-year-old singer announced during the band's Saturday show at Nashville's Nissan Stadium that he visited some of Music City's local haunts the previous day.

"I went to Printers Alley and sang 'Honky Tonk Women' in a karaoke bar," Jagger said onstage, according to USA Today. "I crashed a bachelorette party on a pedal tavern. They loved my Goo Goo Clusters. We all ended up at the Wild Beaver riding a mechanical bull."

Jagger uploaded a few photos of his Nashville adventures to Twitter on Friday. Sporting a casually hip wardrobe of joggers, a half-unbuttoned dress shirt and a baseball cap, the singer admired some deer in the woods and posed in front of a landfill with a bemused look on his face. He also shared a video montage of himself walking through downtown Nashville, where he went unrecognized while crossing a busy street in an all-black outfit.

This is not Jagger's first undercover adventure on the current leg of the Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour. He reportedly "went unnoticed" during a recent stop at a Charlotte, N.C. bar called the Thirsty Beaver. Jagger snapped a picture on the patio of the watering hole, flanked by several people who paid him no mind.

"I went through the credit card receipts to see if I had a Mick Jagger signature anywhere," Thirsty Beaver co-owner Brian Wilson said after the front man's photo went viral. "That would have gone up on the wall." Alas, Wilson had no luck finding a receipt, so Jagger presumably paid in cash.