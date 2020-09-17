Miami Doubles Up Red Sox 8-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox outhit Miami 10-9 but the Marlins outscored the Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday, September 16th in the middle game of the 3 game series.

Mike Kickham started for the Red Sox and was chased in the 3rd inning. He pitched 2.2 innings, allowing 7 hits and 6 runs. 2 of those hits were homers, and left trailing 6-1

The Red Sox did get a homer of their own, as JD Martinez hit a 2-run homer in the 7th inning, his 5th of the season. Martinez finished the night 2-4 driving in 3 runs.

Alex Verdugo, batting .318 on the season was 3-4 with a double, scoring 2 runs.

Rafael Devers was 1-3 with a double, his 14th of the season

Yairo Munoz, playing right field was 2-5

Jorge Alfaro, the Miami catcher, homered twice, driving in 4 runs before he came out of the game after taking a foul ball to the head.

Garrett Cooper also homered for Miami, driving in 2 runs.

Miami and Boston will play the final game of the 3 game series Thursday night, with Nathan Eovaldi scheduled to pitch for Boston. The pregame starts at 5:40 with the 1st pitch at 6:40 on 101.9 The Rock.