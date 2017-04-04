Metallica + The Who Lead 2017 Outside Lands Lineup

Metallica and The Who will head up the 2017 edition of the Outside Lands festival.

The San Francisco-based Outside Lands Festival is back for its tenth anniversary and to mark the occasion, they've landed arguably the biggest act to ever come from the Bay Area -- Metallica -- to headline the festivities this August. The lineup for the festival was just revealed, with Metallica, The Who and Gorillaz serving as the headliners for the three-day music weekend.

As usual, it's an eclectic lineup of performers. But it's a little sparse after Metallica and The Who for those looking to get their hard rock and metal fix. Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood, and K.Flay are among the acts that have enjoyed some success at rock radio.

The rest of the lineup features such acts as Lorde, A Tribe Called Quest, Alt-J, Above and Beyond, Fleet Foxes, Empire of the Sun, the Avett Brothers, Solange, Belle and Sebastian, Future Islands, Schoolboy Q, Young the Giant, Rebelution and many more. See the full lineup at the Outside Lands website or listed in the poster below.

READ MORE: Is Metallica Rock or Metal?

Three-day passes in both general admission and VIP options will go on sale beginning this Thursday, April 6 at 10AM PT. And see more of the rock and metal festivals for this year in the feature listed below.

2017 Outside Lands Lineup

Outside Lands 2017 Outside Lands 2017 loading...

10 Unforgettable Kirk Hammett Moments