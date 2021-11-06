Metallica to Release Limited-Edition Ring in Celebration of Their 40th Anniversary

Metallica is celebrating 40 years together by releasing a limited-edition ring. Only 40 of the rings, made of silver and brass and hand-numbered one through 40, will be made. You can view a photo of the ring below.

The face of the rings, made by Silver Luthier, feature the number 40 with part of the the iconic "M" logo struck through the zero in raised brass. One side will display the years 1981 and 2021, also separated by the logo.

The limited-edition rings will go on sale Monday, Nov. 8, at nine in the morning (Pacific Time). You can get yours here at the Metallica store for $399.99 if you are a member of Metallica's fanclub, the "Fifth Members."

If you can't get your hands on one of the limited-edition rings, don't worry. You'll have another chance in December to grab a standard, all-silver edition of the ring for $249.99. The two variations are very similar, the only differences being that the standard ring is not numbered and does not include any brass or raised elements.

The rings are only one part of the massive anniversary celebration that Metallica has been planning. The band will also be hosting two concerts at the Chase Center in their hometown of San Francisco. Each show, one on Dec. 17 and the other on Dec. 19, will feature unique setlists. Members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club were able to purchase tickets through a lottery system, which is now closed.

In addition, the band will curate other live-music and comedy events, as well as Blackened Whiskey tastings during the same weekend, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“As hard as it is to believe, the band will be turning the big 4-0 this October,” Metallica said in a statement. “It’s a wild thing to wrap our heads around. … It feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982!”

Before the anniversary celebration, Metallica is also set to perform as one of the musical acts for Triller Fight Club's Nov. 27 Triad Combat event. You can get your tickets here.

Photo via braveworlds.com