Metallica's "Enter Sandman" is invading the TV airwaves yet again thanks to placement in Ford's new commercial for their F-150 Raptor. The spot, which highlights the vehicle's rugged terrain capabilities, is now rolling out during commercial breaks.

Though "Enter Sandman" is a huge song, it's rare that the track has been used for commercial use. This marks the second time it's been authorized for usage in a commercial spot (with the other being for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer). It's also a favorite vehicle for James Hetfield, who shared that he uses a Raptor for his daily transport in a 2020 Motor Trend article.

Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford Motor Company

Ford's chief communications officer Mark Truby said, "When we thought about what song captured the new Raptor in all its dune-bashing, desert-running glory, one stood out: 'Enter Sandman'. It's a song that has almost never been used commercially, but luckily Metallica are Raptor fans."

The F-150 Raptor features an all-new five-link rear suspension, electronically controlled next-gen FOX™ shocks with Live Valve technology, has Over-the-Air updates and is available with 37-inch tires.

In the commercial spot, a man wakes early in the morning using "Enter Sandman" to soundtrack his ride through rough desert terrain to obtain a memento to pay tribute to a friend. It's a full throttle ride that shows off exactly how well those shocks and rear suspension work as he travels to compete his task.

Get a closer look at the vehicle in the commercial spot below.

