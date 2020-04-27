Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Taking Part in Live Streamed Chat

Metallica had planned on returning to the road this spring, but like many bands they've been sidelined due to the current pandemic. However, drummer Lars Ulrich will be back in the public eye Tuesday morning (April 28), taking part in a "fireside chat" with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff that will be live streamed.

Ulrich and Benioff intend to discuss how they're staying connected during the pandemic as well as diving into Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation charitable contributions. The chat will take place Tuesday (April 28) morning at 10AM PT. You can watch it live via the Salesforce Twitter account.

Metallica issued another update over the weekend concerning another of their major 2020 appearances. The Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, which was expected to feature the band playing two sets, will not be taking place in 2020.

The group said in their latest posting:

We hope that today’s update finds you, your family and loved ones safe and healthy during these turbulent times. Unfortunately, we are here to tell you about another planned ‘Tallica gathering that is being cancelled as the Louisville, Kentucky Louder Than Life festival scheduled to be held in September will not be taking place this year. Even though the festival was not scheduled to take place until this fall, a four-day festival like this takes many months to plan and local authorities and health officials have already advised against moving forward. As with the other cancelled Danny Wimmer Presents events that we were scheduled to take part in, they will be offering full refunds to fans. All purchasers (including transfers from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Epicenter) will be notified of their options and procedures via email next week. We know these are difficult times for so many of you and we truly look forward to the time when we occupy this space with some happier news. Until then, stay home and stay safe!

At present, Metallica aren't expected to return to the stage until Sept. 12, the date of their All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands fundraiser at the Masonic in San Francisco. To keep up with all their tour dates, check here.