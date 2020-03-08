See Metallica’s Lars Ulrich as a Blonde-Headed Youngster

Metallica took quite a bit of heat when they ditched the long shaggy hair they sported in the '80s, but did you know one member of the band had not only a different hair style, but a different hair color during his adolescent years? Lars Ulrich recently shared a photo online given to him by a childhood friend that reveals he was a towheaded kid.

"My buddy Jake sent this pic over of him and I from a few ago," stated Ulrich, adding, "Who’s who? Hint: not the one in the middle." Both kids in the photo are seen sporting short blonde hair, which means Ulrich's hair eventually turned darker as he grew older. Have a look below.

These days, Ulrich has a little less hair than those early days, often seen sporting a variety of hats. Fans will eventually see Lars and his bandmates returning to the stage this spring.

Metallica will kick off their 2020 touring on April 15 in Santiago, Chile. The band recently had to rearranged a bit of their 2020 schedule as singer James Hetfield had some other engagements that were vital in maintaining his sobriety. That forced the band out of planned performances at Sonic Temple and this fall's Louder Than Life festivals. However, they are scheduled to return to the stage stateside on May 1 at Charlotte's Epicenter at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. That will be one of three Danny Wimmer Presents festivals the band will be playing multiple sets at this year, with plans still intact for Welcome to Rockville and this fall's Epicenter as well.

