Need more Metallica jigsaw puzzles? British toymaker Zee Productions has you covered.

That's because the puzzle outfit's Rock Saws line of tabletop entertainments — each emblazoned with the artwork from a classic rock or metal album — seemingly won't stop until every Metallica album is a puzzle. To that end, jigsaw puzzles for Metallica's St. Anger (2003), Death Magnetic (2008) and Hardwired… to Self-Destruct (2016) are on the way.

Zee Productions has already issued puzzles corresponding with Metallica's four early albums, Kill 'Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984), Master of Puppets (1986) and …And Justice for All (1988). There are also puzzles for Garage Days and the "Creeping Death" and "Jump in the Fire" singles.

Beyond the Metallica items, the Rock Saws range additionally includes jigsaw puzzles for albums by AC/DC, Megadeth, Nirvana, Ghost, Iron Maiden, Slayer, Judas Priest, Motorhead and many more.

The new Metallica puzzles each contain 500 pieces, and each comes in a 12" vinyl-sized box, perfect to store alongside a record collection. Pre-orders are at plastichead.com — they'll ship out this September.

Zee Productions

