Metallica Return With Surprise Club Show: Video, Set List

Metallica performed at a surprise club show last night at the Independent, a small venue in San Fransisco, Calif. This marked their first live appearance with fans in attendance since 2019.

They announced the show only a few hours before it was due to take place, noting that tickets would be just $20. "Don't walk, RUN to our box office with $20 cash right now to grab a wristband!" the venue tweeted. Tickets sold out within the hour.

"We’re BAAAAACK!!" Metallica said in a statement posted to their website. "It’s been 738 days since our last live show, but hey, who’s counting?! Well, that shit all stops tonight!!!"

They opened with "Whiplash," apparently for the first time ever. You can view video from the show, as well as a set list, down below.

Watch Metallica at the Independent in San Francisco

Metallica also returned to multiple songs from their 1991 self-titled LP, following the anniversary release of a Black Album box featuring a remastered version of the original record, live material, demos, rough mixes and interviews from the era.

The set coincided with the arrival of The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute project that included more than 50 cover songs performed by artists like Elton John, St. Vincent, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers and Jason Isbell, among dozens of others.

Metallica, Sept. 16, 2021, San Francisco, Calif., Set List

1. "Whiplash"

2. "Ride the Lightning"

3. "The Memory Remains"

4. "Now That We're Dead"

5. "Holier Than Thou"

6. "No Leaf Clover"

7. "Sad but True"

8. "Moth Into Flame"

9. "Fade to Black"

10. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

11. "Creeping Death"

12. "One"

13. "Master of Puppets"

Encore:

14. "Battery"

15. "Fuel"

16. "Seek & Destroy"

