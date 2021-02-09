‘Cliff Burton Day’ Birthday Livestream to Unite Late Metallica Legend’s Peers

Tomorrow, Feb. 10, marks what would have been late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton's 59th birthday and a livestream event has just been announced to commemorate that day. A number of special guests will take part, all of whom were close with the early Metallica camp.

Burton was just 24 when a bus accident in Sweden claimed his life in 1986. His role within the thrash pioneers was pronounced as he brought influences far outside of heavy and aggressive music into his songwriting. He also helped shape the other Metallica members' abilities and was known to be more most "musical" of the four, even playing lead melodies on some of the band's biggest hits, a true rarity in the world of metal bass playing.

The livestream event, hosted by film director Nicholas Gomez, will be held at 7PM PT on Feb. 10 on Twitch.

He will be joined by the following special guests: Fred Cotton and James McDaniel (ex-Spastik Children, former punk band feat. Burton and James Hetfield), John Marshall (ex-Metallica guitar tech, ex-Metal Church), Harald O. (photographer, author of Murder in the Front Row book, ex-D.R.I.), Metal Maria (ex-Megaforce Records), Corrine Lynn (Burton's girlfriend at the time of his death), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence) and more.

Tune in on Twitch here and look for the event to be made available on YouTube at a later date.