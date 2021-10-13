The Metallica ‘Blacklist’ Covers Album Hits No. 7 on Billboard Top Album Sales Chart

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes and that Metallica will dominate the charts with every chance they get. Billboard has now reported that The Metallica Blacklist, the 53-track covers album of only "Black Album" songs, has peaked at No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart for the week ending on Oct. 7.

In a truly impressive feat, Metallica reached this mark in the second week after the star-studded tribute record was released with a total of 8,000 physical copies sold after first being available for purchase as a digital download, per another Billboard report. Of that total, 6,300 copies were CDs while vinyl made up the difference at 1,400 units.

Unsurprisingly, these sales figures also earned Metallica the top spot on Billboard's Compilation Albums chart, with more accolades coming by way of a No. 12 placement on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 4 on the Hard Rock Albums chart and the No. 103 position on the Billboard 200.

The Metallica Blacklist loosely coincided with Metallica's 30th anniversary reissue of their historic self-titled 1991 record, better known as the "Black Album" due to its black-on-black cover art. The set includes covers by Ghost, Corey Taylor, Volbeat, Royal Blood, Weezer and so many more rock and metal icons as well as high profile artists from outside the realm of heavy music. See the full track listing directly below.

The Metallica Blacklist Covers Album Track Listing

1. Alessia Cara & The Warning - "Enter Sandman"

2. Mac DeMarco - "Enter Sandman"

3. Ghost - "Enter Sandman"

4. Juanes - "Enter Sandman"

5. Rina Sawayama - "Enter Sandman"

6. Weezer - "Enter Sandman"

7. Sam Fender - "Sad But True (Live)"

8. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Sad But True"

9. Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX - "Sad But True"

10. Royal Blood - "Sad But True"

11. St. Vincent - "Sad But True"

12. White Reaper - "Sad But True"

13. YB - "Sad But True"

14. Biffy Clyro - "Holier Than Thou"

15. The Chats - "Holier Than Thou"

16. OFF! - "Holier Than Thou"

17. PUP - "Holier Than Thou"

18. Corey Taylor - "Holier Than Thou"

19. Cage The Elephant - "The Unforgiven"

20. Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police - "The Unforgiven"

21. Diet Cig - "The Unforgiven"

22. Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch - "The Unforgiven"

23. Ha*Ash - "The Unforgiven"

24. José Madero - "The Unforgiven"

25. Moses Sumney - "The Unforgiven"

26. J Balvin - "Wherever I May Roam"

27. Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee - "Wherever I May Roam"

28. The Neptunes - "Wherever I May Roam"

29. Jon Pardi - "Wherever I May Roam"

30. SebastiAn - "Don’t Tread on Else Matters"

31. Portugal. The Man - "Don’t Tread on Me"

32. Volbeat - "Don’t Tread on Me"

33. The HU - "Through the Never"

34. Tomi Owó - "Through the Never"

35. Phoebe Bridgers - "Nothing Else Matters"

36. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith - "Nothing Else Matters"

37. Dave Gahan - "Nothing Else Matters"

38. Mickey Guyton - "Nothing Else Matters"

39. Dermot Kennedy - "Nothing Else Matters"

40. Mon Laferte - "Nothing Else Matters"

41. Igor Levit - "Nothing Else Matters"

42. My Morning Jacket - "Nothing Else Matters"

43. PG Roxette - "Nothing Else Matters"

44. Darius Rucker - "Nothing Else Matters"

45. Chris Stapleton - "Nothing Else Matters"

46. TRESOR - "Nothing Else Matters"

47. Goodnight, Texas - "Of Wolf and Man"

48. IDLES - "The God That Failed"

49. Imelda May - "The God That Failed"

50. Cherry Glazerr - "My Friend of Misery"

51. Izïa - "My Friend of Misery"

52. Kamasi Washington - "My Friend of Misery"

53. Rodrigo y Gabriela - "The Struggle Within"