Metallica Challenge Fans to Pick Their Best Song

What exactly is Metallica's best song? It's a debate that has played out in podcasts, social media and general conversation amongst hardcore fans over the years. Now Metallica is challenging their fans to help them figure out which is their most beloved track, setting up a bracket tournament.

"BAT-TERY GO! It’s time for your fav Metallica songs to go head to head in #SomeKindOfBracket. Vote on daily match-ups in our Instagram stories and on Facebook until we crown the champ," writes the group, revealing the bracket online.

Taking an NCAA Tourney round of 64-style bracket, the band has slotted in their initial pairings, with "Enter Sandman," "Nothing Else Matters," "Master of Puppets" and "One" chosen as the top songs in each "region," based on their Spotify play popularity. But nothing is a given here, as this is all based on personal fan taste and voting.

The first round of voting will take place between May 28 and June 4, with the band then advancing the winners to the round of 32. Eventually, a winner will be chosen in the #SomeKindofBracket competition. Have a look at the pairings in the Instagram post below and see what your pick would be. You can also vote on pairings via the band's Facebook.

