A memorial service for a Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy who died in a snowmobile accident will be held in Hampden on Thursday, and funeral services are planned for Saturday in Limestone.

The public is invited to a service honoring Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Hampden Academy Auditorium, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pelletier family and the sheriff’s office have invited Bobbie’s friends, members of the public safety community, and the public to a celebration of his life.

Law enforcement will be seated together but no official marching formation will occur.

The Sheriff’s Office respectfully asks all who are attending to be seated early as the memorial service will start promptly at 4 p.m.

Pelletier's funeral service to be held in Aroostook County

A funeral service for Bobbie Pelletier will take place on Saturday, February 26 at 1 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 106 Main Street in Limestone, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in the name of Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier and his family to one of the following:

Brian’s Ride Cancer Fund, P. O. Box 163, Caribou, ME 04736

Penobscot Area Special Olympics, C/O Kiley & Foley Funeral Services, 299 Union Street, Bangor, ME 04401

Bobbie Pelletier lost his life in a snowmobile crash in Limestone on Sunday.

He began working as a deputy with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. He was promoted to corporal in 2015 and to staff sergeant in 2016. Most recently, Pelletier served as the supervisor of the Hermon deputy program.