Mel Gibson Was Hospitalized For Covid-19

Although he has since recovered, Braveheart and The Passion of the Christ filmmaker Mel Gibson was sick enough after contracting coronavirus that he was hospitalized in California for a full week. That’s according to People, who received this statement from Gibson’s publicist:

‘He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,’ the star's rep told PEOPLE. ‘He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.’

Gibson, who is 64 years old, has since made a “full recovery.” He is far from the first major Hollywood star to contract Covid-19 or to be hospitalized with the virus. Around the same time, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both hospitalized in Australia when they were sickened with Covid while Hanks was there shooting an Elvis Presley biopic for Baz Luhrmann. The couple have both recovered as well.

After Gibson’s hospital stay, he was back in the news in June when Winona Ryder gave an interview alleging the that he had made anti-Semitic remarks to her at a party years earlier. Gibson’s “representative” told Variety that story “100% untrue.” (Mel Gibson’s representatives appear to have very full workloads.)