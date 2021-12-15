Gibson Guitars on Tuesday (Dec. 14) released the first for-sale versions of Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine's new signature instruments with the Tennessee-based guitar manufacturer.

However, the limited run of the debut model — the Dave Mustaine Gibson Flying V EXP, available in antique natural and silver metallic finishes — is already sold out on Gibson's website. It was made available only by calling the Gibson Garage directly and placing an order. A larger production run is expected in February 2022.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see the guitar's specifications, watch a teaser video and see more detailed photos of the new Mustaine Flying V EXP.

Earlier this year, the Megadeth icon revealed he had switched his electric guitar allegiance to Gibson, at that time previewing the Flying V EXP as well as three other upcoming signature models: a green Rust in Peace edition Flying V, the Mustaine Flying V Vanguard and the Mustaine CF-100 acoustic. Mustaine previously endorsed guitar makers Dean, ESP and Jackson.

Megadeth's long-awaited new album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! is currently set for release in spring 2022, according to a November American Songwriter interview with the 60-year-old Mustaine. He uncovered the album title earlier this year.

In May, Megadeth parted ways with longtime bassist David Ellefson amid a sex scandal involving the band co-founder. His bass parts on the new album were said to be replaced, though it's currently unknown who replaced them. James LoMenzo took his spot on tour.

Dave Mustaine is the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and founder of the multi-platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning band Megadeth. His new Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Artist model delivers the powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance that he demands. The 25.5" scale mahogany neck has an ebony fretboard with a compound fretboard radius, 24 medium jumbo frets, mother of pearl 'teeth' inlays, an Explorer-style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners with kidney buttons and a Graph Tech nut. The mahogany Flying V-style body is equipped with a Tune-O-Matic bridge, a Stop Bar tailpiece and a pair of Mustaine's signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickups. … A hardshell case is also included.

