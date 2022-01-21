Meat Loaf Dies: Rockers React

Meat Loaf, the actor and singer whose 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling of all time, died at age 74.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," a statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read, noting that his wife and daughter were with him at the time of his death. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"

Last fall, Meat Loaf told UCR that he hoped to get back to touring soon and that new music was in the works. "My voice is in incredible shape," he said. "I can sing Bat Out of Hell no problem, all in the same key, all the high notes."

Since the news of his death, fellow musicians and fans from around the world have posted tributes online. "We had so much fun so many times, and, just three months younger than me, he felt like a brother," Queen guitarist Brian May wrote on Instagram. "Dear Meat, the world is mourning and will miss your fine and powerful presence for a very long time."

You can read more reactions from the rock community below.

Remembering Meat Loaf