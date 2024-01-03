MDI’s Jameson Weir Named Big East Boys Player of the Week for Week 3

Congatulations to MDI High School's Jameson Weir who was named the Big East Boy's Player of the Week for Week 3 by the Big East Boy's Coaches

Jameson Weir #52 Senior Photo Chris Popper

Weir played in 1 game, and scored 26 points. He ripped down 18 rebounds while dishing 2 assists. He had 1 steal and 1 block.

He joins Pierce Walston of Orono selected Week 1, and Chance Mercier of Ellsworth selected Week 2 Boy's Player of the Week.

Selected to the Week 3 Honor Roll were

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth . 1 game, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

. 1 game, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals Thadon Gentle - Houlto n. 2 games, 35 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals

n. 2 games, 35 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals Cal Hodgon - MDI. 1 game, 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

1 game, 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals Emmitt Byther - Old Town . 1 game, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

. 1 game, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block Grayson Thibeault - Old Town . 1 game, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

. 1 game, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal Jack Buck - Presque Isle . 2 games, 25 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists

. 2 games, 25 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists Clay Crosman - Washington Academy . 1 game, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

. 1 game, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals Kaymen Sargent - Caribou . 2 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals

. 2 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals Tristan Robbins - Caribou . 2 games, 24 points, 21 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals.

