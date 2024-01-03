MDI’s Jameson Weir Named Big East Boys Player of the Week for Week 3
Congatulations to MDI High School's Jameson Weir who was named the Big East Boy's Player of the Week for Week 3 by the Big East Boy's Coaches
Weir played in 1 game, and scored 26 points. He ripped down 18 rebounds while dishing 2 assists. He had 1 steal and 1 block.
He joins Pierce Walston of Orono selected Week 1, and Chance Mercier of Ellsworth selected Week 2 Boy's Player of the Week.
Selected to the Week 3 Honor Roll were
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth. 1 game, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
- Thadon Gentle - Houlton. 2 games, 35 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals
- Cal Hodgon - MDI. 1 game, 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
- Emmitt Byther - Old Town. 1 game, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
- Grayson Thibeault - Old Town. 1 game, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
- Jack Buck - Presque Isle. 2 games, 25 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists
- Clay Crosman - Washington Academy. 1 game, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
- Kaymen Sargent - Caribou. 2 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals
- Tristan Robbins - Caribou . 2 games, 24 points, 21 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals.
Get our free mobile app
Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:
Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa