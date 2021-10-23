MDI Girls Win Class B Northern Maine Cross Country Championship [PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 23 at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. The Top 5 Teams and Top 30 Individuals qualify for the State Championships next Saturday, October 30 in Belfast.

Here are the Team results

MDI - 30 Cony - 59 Waterville - 75 Caribou - 125 John Bapst - 143 Belfast - 155 Hermon - 173 Foxcroft Academy - 181 Medomak Valley - 197

Here are the individual results courtesy of Sub 5

Girls 5k Run CC Class B

==================================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

==================================================================================

TOP 30 INDIVIDUALS QUALIFY FOR STATE MEET

1 Amelia VanDongen FR Mount Desert 19:39.69 1

2 Abby Williams JR Waterville 19:59.27 2

3 Kayley Bell JR Caribou High School 20:09.78 3

4 Anna Jandreau JR Presque Isle 20:17.57

5 Grace Kirk SR Cony High School 20:18.91 4

6 Grace Munger SR Mount Desert 20:24.01 5

7 AyliGrace Munro SR Mount Desert 20:27.76 6

8 Addison Nelson JR Ellsworth 20:42.75

9 Bri Harriman SR Cony High School 20:47.97 7

10 Addison Pellerin FR Winslow High School 20:58.42

11 Callan Eason JR Mount Desert 21:00.17 8

12 Beatrice Beale Tate SO Waterville 21:02.49 9

13 Ella Joyce JR Mount Desert 21:16.89 10

14 Meri Rainford FR Mount Desert 21:20.13 11

15 Piper Soares JR Mount Desert 21:21.39 12

16 Anna Bateman SR Hermon High School 21:58.76 13

17 Juniper Fowler JR Belfast 22:03.39 14

18 Loralie Grady FR Cony High School 22:04.59 15

19 Sage Fortin JR Cony High School 22:36.74 16

20 Emma Brown JR Cony High School 22:47.70 17

21 Annmarie Limberger SR Waterville 22:51.78 18

22 Meara McVearry SO Belfast 22:59.34 19

23 Hazel Dow SR Waterville 23:01.78 20

24 Mikaeka Spooner SR Caribou High School 23:03.58 21

25 Sherry Foster JR John Bapst 23:04.99 22

26 Kassi Soule SR Medomak Valley H 23:06.94 23

27 Zoe Yerxa SO Old Town 23:11.68

28 Hannah Nadeau SR John Bapst 23:16.44 24

29 Ashley Frederick SR Nokomis 23:18.49

30 Lindsay Moulton SR Winslow High School 23:39.23

31 Elizbeth Wing FR Caribou High School 23:40.33 25

32 Keya Amundsen SR Waterville 23:42.72 26

33 Lida Kanoti FR Old Town 23:45.36

34 Annie Raynes JR Foxcroft Academy 23:51.20 27

35 Sophia Nepton JR Old Town 24:01.76

36 Anna Gray JR Hermon High School 24:07.90 28

37 Paige Goodwin FR Lawrence 24:14.90

38 Olivia McCorrison SR Foxcroft Academy 24:19.51 29

39 McKayla Fortin SR Winslow High School 24:22.17

40 Paige Inforati JR John Bapst 24:50.14 30

41 Erin Robbins SO Belfast 24:54.47 31

42 Emily Mahoney SR Medomak Valley H 25:13.21 32

43 Sarah Hartford FR John Bapst 25:21.53 33

44 Amber Stokes SR John Bapst 25:22.11 34

45 Lucy Clews FR John Bapst 25:25.48 35

46 Jalyn Drost SO Medomak Valley H 25:28.58 36

47 Maddie Jackson SR Presque Isle 25:39.46

48 Lauren Lister FR Caribou High School 25:49.60 37

49 Nora Koskela-Koivisto JR Foxcroft Academy 25:50.31 38

50 Kate Bechtel FR Caribou High School 25:55.77 39

51 Estella Sprague FR Belfast 26:20.38 40

52 Caleigh Tasker JR Hermon High School 26:26.50 41

53 Makayla Landry SR Foxcroft Academy 26:30.50 42

54 Katherine Caron FR John Bapst 26:37.21 43

55 Brielle Noyes FR Hermon High School 26:38.24 44

56 Emily Fuller SR Foxcroft Academy 26:40.72 45

57 Ayla Noftall SO Cony High School 26:46.87 46

58 Livezey Sheehan FR Ellsworth 27:08.06

59 Julia Bartley SO Presque Isle 27:10.59

60 Leah Crosby SR Hermon High School 27:18.50 47

61 Hallie Firmage SO Lawrence 27:30.64

62 Kassidy Gordon JR Waterville 27:44.94 48

63 Brianna Pinette FR Hermon High School 27:47.24 49

64 Elizabeth Bowman SR Medomak Valley H 27:49.67 50

65 Sydney Marriner JR Belfast 28:16.24 51

66 Devyn Robinson JR Hermon High School 28:23.56 52

67 Jonna Denney SO Caribou High School 28:27.97 53

68 Greta Limberger FR Waterville 29:02.28 54

69 Jenna Hanoian SR Cony High School 29:34.23 55

70 Molly Jennings SR Medomak Valley H 30:25.70 56

71 Kylie Blake SO Medomak Valley H 30:42.94 57

72 Morgan Flanders SR Medomak Valley H 31:05.76 58

73 Carolina Heilborn JR Foxcroft Academy 31:49.28 59

-- Maria Protheroe SR Oceanside DNF

