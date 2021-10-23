MDI Girls Win Class B Northern Maine Cross Country Championship [PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 23 at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. The Top 5 Teams and Top 30 Individuals qualify for the State Championships next Saturday, October 30 in Belfast.
Here are the Team results
- MDI - 30
- Cony - 59
- Waterville - 75
- Caribou - 125
- John Bapst - 143
- Belfast - 155
- Hermon - 173
- Foxcroft Academy - 181
- Medomak Valley - 197
Here are the individual results courtesy of Sub 5
Girls 5k Run CC Class B
==================================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
==================================================================================
TOP 30 INDIVIDUALS QUALIFY FOR STATE MEET
1 Amelia VanDongen FR Mount Desert 19:39.69 1
2 Abby Williams JR Waterville 19:59.27 2
3 Kayley Bell JR Caribou High School 20:09.78 3
4 Anna Jandreau JR Presque Isle 20:17.57
5 Grace Kirk SR Cony High School 20:18.91 4
6 Grace Munger SR Mount Desert 20:24.01 5
7 AyliGrace Munro SR Mount Desert 20:27.76 6
8 Addison Nelson JR Ellsworth 20:42.75
9 Bri Harriman SR Cony High School 20:47.97 7
10 Addison Pellerin FR Winslow High School 20:58.42
11 Callan Eason JR Mount Desert 21:00.17 8
12 Beatrice Beale Tate SO Waterville 21:02.49 9
13 Ella Joyce JR Mount Desert 21:16.89 10
14 Meri Rainford FR Mount Desert 21:20.13 11
15 Piper Soares JR Mount Desert 21:21.39 12
16 Anna Bateman SR Hermon High School 21:58.76 13
17 Juniper Fowler JR Belfast 22:03.39 14
18 Loralie Grady FR Cony High School 22:04.59 15
19 Sage Fortin JR Cony High School 22:36.74 16
20 Emma Brown JR Cony High School 22:47.70 17
21 Annmarie Limberger SR Waterville 22:51.78 18
22 Meara McVearry SO Belfast 22:59.34 19
23 Hazel Dow SR Waterville 23:01.78 20
24 Mikaeka Spooner SR Caribou High School 23:03.58 21
25 Sherry Foster JR John Bapst 23:04.99 22
26 Kassi Soule SR Medomak Valley H 23:06.94 23
27 Zoe Yerxa SO Old Town 23:11.68
28 Hannah Nadeau SR John Bapst 23:16.44 24
29 Ashley Frederick SR Nokomis 23:18.49
30 Lindsay Moulton SR Winslow High School 23:39.23
31 Elizbeth Wing FR Caribou High School 23:40.33 25
32 Keya Amundsen SR Waterville 23:42.72 26
33 Lida Kanoti FR Old Town 23:45.36
34 Annie Raynes JR Foxcroft Academy 23:51.20 27
35 Sophia Nepton JR Old Town 24:01.76
36 Anna Gray JR Hermon High School 24:07.90 28
37 Paige Goodwin FR Lawrence 24:14.90
38 Olivia McCorrison SR Foxcroft Academy 24:19.51 29
39 McKayla Fortin SR Winslow High School 24:22.17
40 Paige Inforati JR John Bapst 24:50.14 30
41 Erin Robbins SO Belfast 24:54.47 31
42 Emily Mahoney SR Medomak Valley H 25:13.21 32
43 Sarah Hartford FR John Bapst 25:21.53 33
44 Amber Stokes SR John Bapst 25:22.11 34
45 Lucy Clews FR John Bapst 25:25.48 35
46 Jalyn Drost SO Medomak Valley H 25:28.58 36
47 Maddie Jackson SR Presque Isle 25:39.46
48 Lauren Lister FR Caribou High School 25:49.60 37
49 Nora Koskela-Koivisto JR Foxcroft Academy 25:50.31 38
50 Kate Bechtel FR Caribou High School 25:55.77 39
51 Estella Sprague FR Belfast 26:20.38 40
52 Caleigh Tasker JR Hermon High School 26:26.50 41
53 Makayla Landry SR Foxcroft Academy 26:30.50 42
54 Katherine Caron FR John Bapst 26:37.21 43
55 Brielle Noyes FR Hermon High School 26:38.24 44
56 Emily Fuller SR Foxcroft Academy 26:40.72 45
57 Ayla Noftall SO Cony High School 26:46.87 46
58 Livezey Sheehan FR Ellsworth 27:08.06
59 Julia Bartley SO Presque Isle 27:10.59
60 Leah Crosby SR Hermon High School 27:18.50 47
61 Hallie Firmage SO Lawrence 27:30.64
62 Kassidy Gordon JR Waterville 27:44.94 48
63 Brianna Pinette FR Hermon High School 27:47.24 49
64 Elizabeth Bowman SR Medomak Valley H 27:49.67 50
65 Sydney Marriner JR Belfast 28:16.24 51
66 Devyn Robinson JR Hermon High School 28:23.56 52
67 Jonna Denney SO Caribou High School 28:27.97 53
68 Greta Limberger FR Waterville 29:02.28 54
69 Jenna Hanoian SR Cony High School 29:34.23 55
70 Molly Jennings SR Medomak Valley H 30:25.70 56
71 Kylie Blake SO Medomak Valley H 30:42.94 57
72 Morgan Flanders SR Medomak Valley H 31:05.76 58
73 Carolina Heilborn JR Foxcroft Academy 31:49.28 59
-- Maria Protheroe SR Oceanside DNF
Check out photos from the race