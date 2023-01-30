MDI Girls vs. Presque Isle Monday January 30

The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team had a great weekend up in the County, beatng Caribou on Friday, and Presque Isle on Saturday! Now, after 2 nights in their own beds, the MDI Girls are set to renew their rivalry with Presque Isle on Monday afternoon.

MDI is now 8-6 while Presque Isle is 7-7. These 2 teams will meet in Bar Harbor on Monday, January 30th at 5:30. You can listen to the game on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 5:15. The game will also be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

MDI starts the final full week of the regular season in 4th place in the Class B North Girls Heal Point Standings, while Presque Isle is in 9th spot. Remember the Top 4 teams earn automatic byes to play at the Cross Insurance Center, with teams 5-12, having prelim games with 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9.

MDI has 4 games remaining in the regular season, including tonight's

Monday January 30 vs. Presque Isle 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1 vs. Bucksport 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night)

Saturday, February 4 at Washington Academy 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7 at Ellsworth 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night for the Eagles)

All 4 of the games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Preque Isle has 4 games remaining in the regular season, including tonight's