MDI Girls Fall to Presque Isle 54-46 as Wildcats Hit 10 3-pointers [STATS/PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Presque Isle Wildcats on Thursday, December 23rd at Bernard Parady Gymnasium 54-46 as the Wildcats hit 10 3-pointers.
The score was tied 16-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Presque Isle led 25-23 at the end of the 1st Half. Presque Isle outscored MDI 22-15 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-38 lead
Presque Isle was led by Rosslyn Buck who had a game high 23 points. Anna Jandreau had 11 points and Faith Sjoberg had 10 points. The Wildcats were 0-5 from the free throw line. Rosslyn Buck had 5 3-pointers, while Jorja Maynard, and Faith Sjoberg each had 2 3-pointers and Anna Jeandreau tossed in 1 3-pointer.
MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones with 12 points while Mollie Gray had 10 points. The Trojans were 3-11 from the free throw line. MDI had 3 3-pointers on the afternoon with Elena Alderman draining 2 3-pointers and Emily Carter having the other.
Presque Isle is now 1-1 and will play host to Bucksport on Tuesday December 28th at 3 p.m.
MDI is now 3-1 and will play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 28th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Girls
|16
|9
|22
|7
|54
|MDI Girls
|16
|7
|15
|8
|46
Box Score
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Kailynn Gilmour
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Faith Sjoberg
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|14
|Jorja Maynard
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|20
|Anna Jeandreau
|1
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Myah Bragdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Courtney Kane
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Sadie LaPointe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Grace O’Connell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Mia Casavant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|Molly McCluskey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lexi Morningstar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rossalyn Buck
|1
|23
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|54
|22
|12
|10
|-
|5
|10
MDI
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Mia Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Emma Simard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|13
|Emily Carter
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Grace Witham
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Leah Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|Mollie Gray
|1
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|4
|0
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|1
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|4
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|46
|20
|17
|3
|3
|11
|11
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!