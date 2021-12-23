MDI Girls Fall to Presque Isle 54-46 as Wildcats Hit 10 3-pointers [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Presque Isle Wildcats on Thursday, December 23rd at Bernard Parady Gymnasium 54-46 as the Wildcats hit 10 3-pointers.

The score was tied 16-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Presque Isle led 25-23 at the end of the 1st Half. Presque Isle outscored MDI 22-15 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-38 lead

Presque Isle was led by Rosslyn Buck who had a game high 23 points. Anna Jandreau had 11 points and Faith Sjoberg had 10 points. The Wildcats were 0-5 from the free throw line. Rosslyn Buck had 5 3-pointers, while Jorja Maynard, and Faith Sjoberg each had 2 3-pointers and Anna Jeandreau tossed in 1 3-pointer.

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones with 12 points while Mollie Gray had 10 points. The Trojans were 3-11 from the free throw line. MDI had 3 3-pointers on the afternoon with Elena Alderman draining 2 3-pointers and Emily Carter having the other.

Presque Isle is now 1-1 and will play host to Bucksport on Tuesday December 28th at 3 p.m.

MDI is now 3-1 and will play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 28th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 16 9 22 7 54 MDI Girls 16 7 15 8 46

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Kailynn Gilmour 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 Faith Sjoberg 1 10 4 2 2 0 2 0 14 Jorja Maynard 1 6 2 0 2 0 2 1 20 Anna Jeandreau 1 11 5 4 1 0 1 1 22 Myah Bragdon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Courtney Kane 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 Sadie LaPointe 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Grace O’Connell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Mia Casavant 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 Molly McCluskey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Lexi Morningstar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Rossalyn Buck 1 23 9 4 5 0 0 2 TOTALS 1 54 22 12 10 - 5 10

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Mia Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Emma Simard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 1 8 3 1 2 0 0 5 13 Emily Carter 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 15 Grace Witham 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 1 21 Sophia Brophy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 Leah Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 1 4 2 2 0 0 1 2 33 Lexi Tozier 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 35 Mollie Gray 1 10 4 4 0 2 4 0 43 Elizabeth Jones 1 12 6 6 0 0 4 0 TOTALS 1 46 20 17 3 3 11 11

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!