MDI Girls Fall to Presque Isle 54-46 as Wildcats Hit 10 3-pointers [STATS/PHOTOS]

Presque Isle-MDI Girls Basketball December 23, 2021 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Presque Isle Wildcats on Thursday, December 23rd at Bernard Parady Gymnasium 54-46 as the Wildcats hit 10 3-pointers.

The score was tied 16-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Presque Isle led 25-23 at the end of the 1st Half. Presque Isle outscored MDI 22-15 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-38 lead

Presque Isle was led by Rosslyn Buck who had a game high 23 points. Anna Jandreau had 11 points and Faith Sjoberg had 10 points. The Wildcats were 0-5 from the free throw line. Rosslyn Buck had 5 3-pointers, while Jorja Maynard, and Faith Sjoberg each had 2 3-pointers and Anna Jeandreau tossed in 1 3-pointer.

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones with 12 points while Mollie Gray had 10 points. The Trojans were 3-11 from the free throw line. MDI had 3 3-pointers on the afternoon with Elena Alderman draining 2 3-pointers and Emily Carter having the other.

Presque Isle is now 1-1 and will play host to Bucksport on Tuesday December 28th at 3 p.m.

MDI is now 3-1 and will play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 28th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls16922754
MDI Girls16715846

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Kailynn Gilmour10000001
12Faith Sjoberg110422020
14Jorja Maynard16202021
20Anna Jeandreau111541011
22Myah Bragdon10000000
24Courtney Kane14220002
30Sadie LaPointe10000000
32Grace O’Connell10000000
34Mia Casavant10000003
40Molly McCluskey10000000
42Lexi Morningstar10000000
44Rossalyn Buck123945002
TOTALS154221210-510

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Mia  Shaw10000000
3Alla Hanley10000000
5Emma Simard10000000
11Elena Alderman18312005
13Emily Carter15211001
15Grace Witham13110121
21Sophia Brophy10000001
23Leah Carroll10000000
25Soren Hopkins-Goff10000000
31Olivia Gray14220012
33Lexi Tozier14220001
35Mollie Gray110440240
43Elizabeth Jones112660040
TOTALS1462017331111

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Presque Isle-MDI Girls Basketball Deember 23, 2021

