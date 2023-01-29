MDI Girls Beat Presque Isle 60-57 [STATS]

It's been a long time since the MDI Girls have gone 2-0 on their Aroostook County trip, but they completed the sweep with a 60-57 win over the Presque Isle Wildcats, hanging on to win in the last seconds on Saturday, January 28th.

Presque Isle led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then MDI led 27-24 when Alexsandra Hanley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats led 46-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 16 points while Sophia Brophy had 13 points, going 7-11 from the free throw line. Lexi Tozier had 11 points. Emma Simard had 9 points with 3 3-pointers. Hanley had a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 10-19 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Jorja Maynard with 15 points, on the strength of 5 3-pointers. Georganna Curtis and Addison Clairmont each had 10 points with Clairmont draining 2 3-pointers. Anna Jeandreau had 8 points, with 2 3's. The Wildcats were 10-13 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 8-6 while Presque Isle is 7-7. These 2 teams will meet in Bar Harbor on Monday, January 30th at 5:30. You can listen to the game on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 5:15. The game will also be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 9 18 18 15 60 Presque Isle Girls 10 14 22 11 57

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 2 1 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 11 4 - 3 5 Emma Simard 9 - 3 - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 2 1 - - - Mollie Gray 16 8 - - 2 Sophia Brophy 13 3 - 7 11 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 7 2 1 - 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 19 4 10 19

Presque Isle