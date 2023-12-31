MDI Girls Beat Holuton 62-36 [STATS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team had one of their best offensive games of the season on Saturday, December 30th, beating Houlton 62-36 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor. It was the Trojan's 1st home game of the 2023-24 season.

MDI led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans were on top 45-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Lexi Tozier had a team-high 19 points to pace the Trojans. Sophia Brophy had 14 points. Lily Norwood had 12 points, pouring in 4 3-pointers. Emma Simard had the Trojan's other 3-pointer. MDI was a near-perfect 5-6 from the free throw line.

Amelia Callnan had 19 points for the Shiretowners, including 2 3-pointers. Camille Callnan had 8 points, with Houlton's other 2 3-pointers. Houlton was 4-9 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 4-2. They will host Washington Academy on Wednesday, January 3rd at 7 p.m.

Houlton is now 3-4. They will play at John Bapst on Wednesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Girls 6 7 11 12 36 MDI Girls 14 14 17 17 62

Box Score

Houlton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Amelia Callnan 19 5 2 3 4 Leah Swallow 0 - - - - Karyssa Kenney 0 - - - - Mylee Sylvia 0 - - - - Gabby Gentle 0 - - - - Reagan Wright 0 - - - - Danni Espenscheid 0 - - - - Kaitlyn Kenney 0 - - - - Lily Brewer 5 2 - 1 3 Camille Callnan 8 1 2 - - Payton Collins 2 1 - - - Tori Ervin 2 1 - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 10 4 4 9

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 0 - - - - Nora Paulsen 2 1 - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 2 1 - - 1 Lexi Tozier 19 8 - 3 3 Emma Simard 3 - 1 - - Sage Sartin 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 0 - - - - Sophia Brophy 14 6 - 2 2 Lily Norwood 12 - 4 - - Alexsandra Hanley 8 4 - - - Rylee Reece 2 1 - - - Calleigh Trenholm 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 21 5 5 6