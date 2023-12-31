MDI Girls Beat Holuton 62-36 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Girls Basketball Team had one of their best offensive games of the season on Saturday, December 30th, beating Houlton 62-36 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor. It was the Trojan's 1st home game of the 2023-24 season.

MDI led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans were on top 45-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Lexi Tozier had a team-high 19 points to pace the Trojans. Sophia Brophy had 14 points. Lily Norwood had 12 points, pouring in 4 3-pointers. Emma Simard had the Trojan's other 3-pointer. MDI was a near-perfect 5-6 from the free throw line.

Amelia Callnan had 19 points for the Shiretowners, including 2 3-pointers. Camille Callnan had 8 points, with Houlton's other 2 3-pointers. Houlton was 4-9 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 4-2. They will host Washington Academy on Wednesday, January 3rd at 7 p.m.

Houlton is now 3-4. They will play at John Bapst on Wednesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Houlton Girls67111236
MDI Girls1414171762

 

Box Score

Houlton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Amelia Callnan195234
Leah Swallow0----
Karyssa Kenney0----
Mylee Sylvia0----
Gabby Gentle0----
Reagan Wright0----
Danni Espenscheid0----
Kaitlyn Kenney0----
Lily Brewer52-13
Camille Callnan812--
Payton Collins21---
Tori Ervin21--2
TEAM0----
TOTALS3610449

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw0----
Nora Paulsen21---
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar21--1
Lexi Tozier198-33
Emma Simard3-1--
Sage Sartin0----
Mollie Gray0----
Sophia Brophy146-22
Lily Norwood12-4--
Alexsandra Hanley84---
Rylee Reece21---
Calleigh Trenholm0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS6221556
