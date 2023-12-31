MDI Girls Beat Holuton 62-36 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team had one of their best offensive games of the season on Saturday, December 30th, beating Houlton 62-36 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor. It was the Trojan's 1st home game of the 2023-24 season.
MDI led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans were on top 45-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Lexi Tozier had a team-high 19 points to pace the Trojans. Sophia Brophy had 14 points. Lily Norwood had 12 points, pouring in 4 3-pointers. Emma Simard had the Trojan's other 3-pointer. MDI was a near-perfect 5-6 from the free throw line.
Amelia Callnan had 19 points for the Shiretowners, including 2 3-pointers. Camille Callnan had 8 points, with Houlton's other 2 3-pointers. Houlton was 4-9 from the free throw line.
MDI is now 4-2. They will host Washington Academy on Wednesday, January 3rd at 7 p.m.
Houlton is now 3-4. They will play at John Bapst on Wednesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Houlton Girls
|6
|7
|11
|12
|36
|MDI Girls
|14
|14
|17
|17
|62
Box Score
Houlton
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Amelia Callnan
|19
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Leah Swallow
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karyssa Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mylee Sylvia
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Gentle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reagan Wright
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Danni Espenscheid
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaitlyn Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Brewer
|5
|2
|-
|1
|3
|Camille Callnan
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Payton Collins
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tori Ervin
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|10
|4
|4
|9
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mia Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nora Paulsen
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsea Noyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Dunbar
|2
|1
|-
|-
|1
|Lexi Tozier
|19
|8
|-
|3
|3
|Emma Simard
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Sage Sartin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mollie Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sophia Brophy
|14
|6
|-
|2
|2
|Lily Norwood
|12
|-
|4
|-
|-
|Alexsandra Hanley
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Rylee Reece
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Calleigh Trenholm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|62
|21
|5
|5
|6