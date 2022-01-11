MDI Girls Beat Caribou 59-45 [STATS]

On the coldest day in at least 3 years, the MDI Trojans took the long ride up I-95 to Caribou, coming away with a 59-45 victory over the Caribou Vikings on Tuesday, January 11th.

Caribou jumped out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 29-26 at the end of the 1st Half. But MDI switched to a 1-2-2 defense which caused the Vikings all sorts of problems. MDI outscored Caribou 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-34 lead.

MDI placed 3 players in double figures. Mollie Gray had a game-high 23 points. Elizabeth Jones finished with 12 points and Elena Alderman had 11 points. MDI was 11-16 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Elena Alderman and Olivia Gray sank MDI's 3's.

Caribou was led by Abby Leahy who had 19 points. Madelyn Deprey had 14 points. The Vikings were 16-20 from the free throw line, with Deprey going 10-12. They had 5 3-pointe2rs. Ashylyn Bouchard and Abby Leahy had 2 3-pointers each with Selena Savage sinking Caribou's other 3-pointer.

MDI is now 6-2. They were scheduled to play Houlton in Bar Harbor on Friday, January 14th but that game has been postponed to January 20th because the Houlton Girls are in COVID protocol. They will next play at Old Town on Monday, January 17th at 12:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Caribou is 3-5. and will play at home against Fort Kent on Thursday, January 13 at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 8 18 12 21 59 Caribou Girls 15 14 5 11 45

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 11 4 3 1 2 4 13 Emily Carter 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Grace Witham 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 2 1 1 0 0 0 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 3 1 0 1 0 0 33 Lexi Tozier 4 1 1 0 2 2 35 Mollie Gray 23 9 9 0 5 6 43 Elizabeth Jones 12 5 5 0 2 4 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 59 23 21 2 11 16

Caribou