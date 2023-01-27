MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Teams Head to the County

It's a huge weekend for the MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Teams as they head up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings.

The MDI Girls start the day with a 6-6 record and currently sit in 10th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. Ellsworth is in 3rd place with an 11-2 record. Presque Isle is 5th with a 7-5 record and Caribou is 2nd with a 10-2 record.

The MDI Boys start the day with a 5-7 record and are in 11th place int he Class B North Heal Point Standings. Ellsworth is 12-0 and sits in 1st place. Caribou is 7-4 and is in 5th place while Presque Isle is in 10th place with a 5-7 record.

Remember the Top 4 Teams earn automatic byes, while Teams 5-12 have prelim games, with 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9 the prelim matchups!

You can listen to the MDI-Caribou games Friday afternoon/evening on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free dowloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The Girls pregame is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. with the Boys pregame at 7:15 p.m.

You can listen to the Ellsworth-Presque Isle games Friday afternoon/evening on our sister station 101.9 The Rock. You can listen online, on their free downloadable APP or any Alexa enabled device. The Girls tip-off at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Boys at 8 p.m.

Best of luck to both MDI and Ellsworth! We will have box scores and stats from all the weekend's games on the WDEA website!