MDEA Seizes Drugs From Bangor Apartment Within Reach of Children

Two children have been removed from their home in Bangor after Maine Drug Enforcement agents allegedly discovered a large amount of fentanyl in an area easily accessible to the kids.

Agents arrested a couple late Wednesday suspected of trafficking fentanyl and crack cocaine.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says it opened an investigation in April into the suspected sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine from a Kenduskeag Avenue apartment in Bangor. During this investigation, which included the undercover purchase of illicit drugs, investigators determined the apartment to be occupied by 32-year-old Taleek McFadden and 33-year-old Cassandra Means.

Late Wednesday afternoon, MDEA agents, with the assistance of Bangor Police, served a search warrant on the apartment. Inside, agents located McFadden and Means, along with two children, ages 9 and 5.

A search of the apartment uncovered about 300 grams of suspected fentanyl in an area of the kitchen which the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said was disturbingly accessible to the children. In addition, agents allegedly found over $21,000 in suspected proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Both McFadden and Means were charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl) and transported to the Penobscot County Jail. These charges were aggravated due to the amount of drugs that were seized, according to the MDEA.

Bail on McFadden was set at $25,000 in cash and $50,000 cash on Means. Both were able to post bail Thursday morning.

The two children who lived in the apartment were turned over to the custody of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.