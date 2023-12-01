MDEA and Police Arrested Two Maine Women for Drug Trafficking

Two women were arrested Thursday night for drug trafficking in Wilton after police and the MDEA served a warrant at a residence on Main Street.

Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Forty-nine-year-old Lisa Miniutti from Wilton was charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking and 26-year-old Adriana Miniutti from Wilton was charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.

MDEA and Police Executed Search Warrant

Officers from the Wilton Police Department and agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant around 10:07 pm at a residence in the Wilton Mobile Park at 929 Main Street.

Large Quantities of Fentanyl and Cocaine Base Seized

Law enforcement seized “approximately 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 18.2 grams of suspected cocaine base, and other items indicative of illegal drug trafficking as a result of the search warrant,” said the Wilton PD.

Ongoing Investigation

Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Farmington Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

Updates to this news story will be shared when additional information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts when breaking news happens.

Get our free mobile app

Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023 Discover the celebrity couples who called it quits in 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard