McDonald’s To Require Masks In All U. S. Restaurants

According to WGME, McDonald's has over 14,000 stores in the United States and, starting August 1st, customers at all of those stores will be required to wear a mask when they enter.

The vast majority of these locations, over 80%, are in municipalities that already require people to wear a mask when in public. Maine is included on this list.

Their goal is to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, released on Friday, the multi-national company said:

"While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers"

McDonald's joins a growing list of other national brands that already require customers, regardless of local mandates, to wear a mask when entering. These include Walmart, Sam's Club, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Gap, and Old Navy.

