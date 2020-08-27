McDonalds Introducing New Spicy McNuggets

A few days ago on "Buzz & Kristi in the morning" we announced that McDonald’ had announced it is introducing a brand new style and flavor of Chicken McNugget.

Yep, after much speculation, and a mere 40 years, they will be offering Spicy Chicken McNuggets due to debate this September, oh and there is going to a cool new dipping sauce to go with them, if rumor is correct it will be called "Mighty Hot Sauce" , I was wondering why not "McMighty Sauce". Just an idea... McDonalds call me, we can work something out.

Personally, I'm not a huge fan of the McNugget, I'd much prefer they brought back the chicken tenders that they dropped awhile back when they trimmed their menu to streamline drive-thru service. So, if you are wondering how this new introduction is being received...well, I guess it depends on who you ask. Wendy's, who not to far back just reintroduced their own spicy nuggets after a social media uproar, was not too supportive on their Twitter site.

They do bring us a valid point. McDonalds McNuggets are sold at a higher price point that some of the other national fast food brands. Perhaps special would be welcomed...hint...hint!

According to the press release put out by McDonalds this spicy offering will only be available for a limited time. The bold flavor has been available in limited runs but only at overseas locations. According to Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation,

“Our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now”

If you are wondering just how spicy the nugs will be?

"Spicy. Our Spicy Chicken McNuggets are breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers. Dip your Spicy Chicken McNuggets in our Mighty Hot Sauce – the hottest (and newest) sauce available at McDonald’s. Mighty Hot Sauce contains a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis and is our first new sauce innovation since 2017. "

By the way if you need to cool your chops after sampling the new spicy McNuggets, McDonald’s is also releasing a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. It features vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces.

Enjoy.