The list of May 2021 New Music Releases features a long-awaited album from a first-timer, a long (really long, actually) player from a longtimer, plus key reissues that were a long time coming.

Heart cofounder Nancy Wilson's debut solo album, You and Me, includes a series of originals and choice updates recorded in her California home studio, with collaborators joining remotely. Covers include songs by Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Simon & Garfunkel.

Van Morrison is set to release his 42nd studio album – but that doesn't mean he's slowing down. In fact, Latest Record Project: Volume 1 is a massive 28-track two-disc set. Blackberry Smoke are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a new record, You Hear Georgia. Elsewhere, Delta Kream includes covers of blues songs originally performed by some of the Black Keys' influences.

The slate of upcoming reissues includes Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's 50th-anniversary edition of Deja Vu, which has been expanded to include four additional discs of demos, unreleased studio recordings and alternate versions of songs. A new two-disc set called The Width of a Circle collects previously unheard David Bowie tracks from 1970.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2021 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

May 7

Judy Collins, White Bird: Anthology of Favorites (Stephen Stills, Willie Nelson, Joan Baez)

Nancy Wilson [Heart], You and Me

New Order, Education Entertainment Recreation (1CD/Blu-ray)

Procol Harum, Missing Persons (Alive Forever) (three-song EP)

Tony Joe White, Smoke from the Chimney

Tom Petty, Finding Wildflowers (vinyl)

Van Morrison, Latest Record Project: Volume 1

Weezer, Van Weezer

May 14

Black Keys, Delta Kream

Charlie Benante [Anthrax], Silver Linings

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Deja Vu (expanded anniversary reissue)

Del Amitri, Fatal Mistakes

Grand Funk Railroad, Live: The 1971 Tour (reissue)

Grateful Dead, Road Trips Vol. 2 No. 3: Wall of Sound (2CD)

Juliana Hatfield, Blood

Paul Weller, Fat Pop, Vol. 1

Levara, Levara [Steve Lukather, Steve Perry, Joseph Williams]

Myles Kennedy, The Ides of March

Steve Goodman, It Sure Looked Good On Paper: The Steve Goodman Demos

Steve Miller Band, Live! Breaking Ground August 3, 1977

Stone Poneys [Linda Ronstadt], Evergreen Vol. 2

Various Artists, Ram On: 50th Anniversary Tribute to Paul & Linda McCartney's 'Ram' (Dave Spinozza, Davey Johnstone, Carnie Wilson)

May 21

Bob Malone [John Fogerty], Good People

Gary Numan, Intruder

Micky Dolenz [Monkees], Dolenz Sings Nesmith

Mike Tramp [White Lion], Everything Is Alright

Monster Magnet, A Better Dystopia

May 28

Blackberry Smoke, You Hear Georgia

Can, Live in Stuttgart 1975 (vinyl reissue)

David Bowie, The Width of a Circle (2CD)

Lou Gramm [Foreigner], Questions and Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989 (3CD)

Kansas, Point of Know Return Live & Beyond

Peter Cetera, Love, Glory Honor and Heart: The Complete Full Moon and Warner Bros. Recordings (1981-1992)

Various artists, Beyond the Pale Horizon: The British Progressive Pop Sounds of 1972 (3CD set with Free, Thin Lizzy, Argent, the Moody Blues, Status Quo, others)

June and Beyond

Billy Gibbons [ZZ Top], Hardware

Black Sabbath, Sabotage (expanded anniversary reissue)

Dennis DeYoung [Styx], 26 East, Vol. 2

Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH

RSD Drops: Tom Petty, Angel Dream

Toto, With a Little Help From My Friends

Chicago, Chicago at Carnegie Hall (expanded anniversary reissue)

Paul McCartney, McCartney III Imagined [Physical release, with St. Vincent, Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, Josh Homme, others]

Stone Temple Pilots, Tiny Music ... Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop (expanded anniversary reissue)