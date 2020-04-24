The list of May 2020 new music releases is dominated by solo records, as members and ex-members of Styx, INXS, the Melvins, the Monkees, White Lion and Yes step out with their own projects.

Dennis DeYoung's 10-song 26 East: Volume 1 is his seventh studio effort – and first in more than a decade. Steve Howe's new album features vocals from Yes bandmate Jon Davison. Love Is follows 2019's New Frontier.

Reissues include Rush, who return to their seventh studio album Permanent Waves for an expanded box that includes 11 unreleased live recordings. There's also a new concert reunion project on the way from Todd Rundgren's Utopia.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

May 1

Neil Diamond, All-Time Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)

Mike Tramp [White Lion], Second Time Around

King Diamond, 'Them'; Conspiracy (vinyl reissues)

Psychedelic Furs, Made of Rain

Todd Rundgren's Utopia, Benefit For Moogy Klingman (4CD/2DVD reunion set)

May 8

The Hollies, Words and Music of Bob Dylan (reissue)

Mark Lanegan [Screaming Trees / Mad Season], Straight Songs of Sorrow

Micky Dolenz [Monkees], Live in Japan

Richard Thompson, Live at Rock City: Nottingham, November '86

May 15

Andrew Farriss [INXS], Andrew Farriss

Jason Isbell, Reunions

King Buzzo [Melvins], Gift of Sacrifice

Lou Reed, When Your Heart Is Made Out of Ice

NRBQ, High Noon: A 50-Year Retrospective (5CD)

Steve Howe [Yes], Love Is

Weezer, Van Weezer

Willie Nile, New York at Night

May 22

The Band, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (DVD)

Dennis DeYoung [Styx], 26 East: Volume 1

Indigo Girls, Look Long

Phil Ochs, The Best of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings

May 29

Buzzcocks, The 1991 Demo Album (B&W vinyl reissue); Sell You Everything: 1991-2004 (8CD)

Jimmy Buffett, Life on the Flip Side

Rush, Permanent Waves: 40th Anniversary

White Lion, All You Need is Rock 'n' Roll: The Complete Albums 1985-1991 (5CD clamshell box set)

June and Beyond

Neil Young, Return to Greendale (live)

Record Store Day 2020

Kansas, The Absence of Presence

Iggy Pop, The Bowie Years

The Pretenders, Hate for Sale

Deep Purple, Whoosh!

Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs, Wreckless Abandon

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Live at the Roundhouse