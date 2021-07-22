Matt Sorum + Ace Harper Welcome Their First Child

Update: Congrats to rock couple Matt Sorum and Ace Harper who have welcomed their first child, baby daughter Lou Ellington Sorum. “Our Hearts are so full of gratitude that God has brought this angel into our lives. Our baby girl Lou Ellington is pure Love & Joy,” state the couple. Lou was born Friday, June 11 in Palm Springs, Calif. weighing in at 6 lbs 14 oz. See their first public photo below.

Bridget Miller Photography

Congrats are in order for rock couple Matt Sorum and Ace Harper as they are expecting the birth of their first child. Sorum, who played drums for Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, and Harper, a professional singer, dancer and fashion designer, wed back in 2013.

In an interview with People, the couple revealed that their child is expected to arrive this summer. “We are beyond elated with God’s gift of our baby girl. Of all the beautiful adventures we’ve been fortunate enough to have in our lives there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family. We’re excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer.” said the couple.

Sorum has spent much of the past year co-producing and co-writing a new album for ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons. That set is expected to be released prior to the child's arrival. In addition, his new book "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock N' Roll Stories" is set to arrive this fall.

Harper evolved from her dance troupe and history of working with Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Duran Duran and others to releasing solo music in 2017. Later this year Ace will launch her Ace Harper fashion line.

The couple shared a photo showing Harper's baby bump while she's wearing a jacket from her upcoming fashion line.

Michael Segal Photography