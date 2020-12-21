Massive New England House for Sale Is All Fun and Games With a Bowling Alley, Tennis Court, Pool

Who says you need to leave home to have a good time? What if you had all the cool activities and amenities you could ever want right at your house?

Well, there's a massive New England house and property for sale that fits that bill, meaning all the fun and games you could want right at your fingertips.

This $18.5 million home has its own two-lane bowling alley, game room, home theatre, granite swimming pool and tennis court, just to name a few features. It's like living at your own resort!

So let's take a closer look at this place in Orleans, Massachusetts, right on Cape Cod, listed by Ricardo Rodriguez of Coldwell Banker. Maybe it's the luxury home you never knew you wanted all along.