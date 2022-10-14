Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places.

TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip.

As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.

Posted by a TikTok user called, @Dillydank3ud, this video uses that #Maine, so we can only assume that this did in fact happen in the Pine Tree State. I mean, kind of makes sense given all the trees and moose in the video, right?

Though many people are now saying they believe the video originated in a Colorado town. Either way, this is definitely worth a watch!

You'll also notice that while these two bulls are smashing racks that they also begin battering what appears to be the side of a new Toyota Tundra pickup truck. I'm basing this on the fact that those rims look like the new Toyota rims for the current model year.

Take a look and tell me what you think!