Massive Fire Destroys Multiple Buildings in Rumford

A fire that started at 105 Hancock Street in Rumford overnight spread to other buildings, causing several to collapse.

News Center Maine reports that the cause of the fire is unknown and several departments have responded to try to put out the blaze.

The fire started around 11 p.m. at 105 Hancock Street and spread to other buildings with some residents having to jump out of windows to escape. Three apartment buildings have been destroyed.

According to the Sun Journal, one person has been taken to the hospital. The State Fire Marshall's office will be investigating to determine the cause.

If you'd like to donate to help the victims of the fire, Aubuchon Hardware on Falmouth Street in Rumford will be collecting donations at their store.