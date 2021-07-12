Massachusetts Police Chase Ends When Woman Stops For McNuggets

Normally, when we hear about a high speed police chase, it ends with the fleeing vehicle running over spiked strips, running out of gas, or crashing. Normally, but not always.

That's not how a police chase in Worcester, Massachusetts ended last Tuesday morning.

According to Boston.com, a two hour long police chase ended when a woman identified as Johanna Gardell, of Worcester, pulled into a McDonald's drive-thru to get an order of Chicken McNuggets.

A call came into the police just before 9 AM on Tuesday (July 6th) to report the theft of a company vehicle. No one saw her steal the vehicle, but there was security camera footage of the theft. Fortunately, the vehicle had a GPS device. This made it easier for police to follow her throughout the area over the next few hours.

As police pursued, she was seen running red lights.

Eventually, she pulled into a McDonald's on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. She was ordering McNuggets when police finally caught up with her. She attempted to escape, but got stuck.

She has been charged with 15 crimes including including Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury, and Resisting Arrest.

