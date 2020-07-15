Masks, Masks, Everywhere There’s Masks

It would appear, without getting all political or starting any arguments, looks like masks are here for awhile. I'm not sure about you, but I'm trying to find some options. While I do like my Mickey Mouse face mask, I wouldn't want to wear it to a business meaning, so I have begun the hunt for options.

There's disposable, cloth, face shields, and then there's all the options for medical personnel. Today's discussion is about what MY options are. Besides disposable vs. cloth, you also get to choose the shape of the mask. It can be pleated, duck bill (who knew that was a thing), pleated, with a nose wire or without, center pleat, center fold, and even more. They can be cotton, cotton blend, polyester, knits or woven, and even bamboo. Yes, I'm sure I've missed some options. Masks can also tie around your head, have elastics to go over your ears or if you use a gator, you just pull it right up over your nose.

With all the options out there, what's a guy to do? I googled masks. And you guessed it, now my facebook is loaded with advertisements for face masks. I see more advertisements for face masks then I do see posts. And I still don't know what to get for additional masks.

My favorite is my gator that pulls up over my nose. Mickey is a close second - it's comfortable, breathable and it makes a statement. I also have a plain white pleated mask someone handmade locally and a black mask that shrunk when we dried it.

There are patterns for you to do it yourself, if you're so inclined. You can use an old t-shirt, tea towel (I don't think I have any of those), a sock or a bandana. Side note: I don't think I want to put one of my used socks over my nose and mouth, even if it has been washed.

At this point, I am totally overhwelmed. So I'm looking for recommendations for what you think is the most comfortable/affordable mask out there. Help a guy out and drop me some suggestions!